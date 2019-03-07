USI Men’s Basketball remains 4th in regional poll

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Men’s Basketball remained fourth in the third and final NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll of 2018-19.
The Eagles follow 15th/10th-ranked Lewis University, 11th/18th-ranked Bellarmine University, and 6th/5th-ranked University of Findlay, while Ashland University remained fifth in the region.
The bottom half of the first region poll includes the University of Indianapolis, Ferris State University, Northern Michigan University, Hillsdale College, and Drury University.
The top eight team from the Midwest Region advance to the NCAA Division II Tournament at the end of the season. The top seed routinely hosts the regional.
The Eagles start post-season play Thursday as the number three seed in the GLVC Tournament and will play sixth-seeded University of Missouri-St. Louis in the 8:30 p.m. game. The GLVC Tournament, which runs March 7-10, is being played at the Vadalabene Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.