Three Eagles net All-League honors in advance of GLVC Tourney

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Three University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball players have been named to the All-Great Lakes Valley Conference teams in an announcement by the league office Wednesday morning.
Sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) was named to the first team, while senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) and senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) were named to the second and third teams, respectively. Senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) was USI’s nominee for the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award.
Guy, who is earning All-Conference honors for the first time, led the Screaming Eagles with 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game during the regular season. Her team-best 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in conference play respectively ranked ninth and seventh in the GLVC.
Davidson also is earning All-Conference accolades for the first time after averaging 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per appearance during the regular season. She racked up a career-high 25 points in USI’s Senior Day win over the University of Indianapolis and posted her first-career double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds in USI’s win over William Jewell in January.
Eschweiler is making her second straight appearance on the All-Conference team after averaging 10.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Her play throughout the year has been instrumental in the Eagles’ success, especially early in the year when she recorded a career-high 23 points and 22 rebounds in USI’s Midwest Region win over Ferris State.
Eagles face Knights in GLVC Tournament Quarterfinals
USI Women’s Basketball is making its final preparations for its GLVC Tournament opener against Bellarmine University Friday at noon at the Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The Eagles are the No. 3 seed in the tournament, while the Knights are the No. 6 seed.
USI (20-8, 13-5 GLVC) faces Bellarmine for the third time this season Friday after the two teams split the regular-season series. The Eagles defeated Bellarmine, 77-70, at the Physical Activities Center in December, while the Knights rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to defeat USI, 66-61, in Louisville, Kentucky, last month.
If the Eagles defeat Bellarmine Friday, they will advance to the GLVC Tournament semifinals to play the winner of the quarterfinal game between the No. 2 seed, Lewis University, and the No. 7 seed, William Jewell College, Saturday at 6 p.m. The GLVC Championship is Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
The other side of the bracket features the No. 1 seed, Drury University, taking on the No. 8 seed, McKendree University; while the No. 4 seed, Truman State University, takes on the No. 5 seed, Maryville University.
All of USI’s GLVC Tournament games will be aired on 95.7 The Spin as well as the GLVC Sports Network. Live stats, audio and video can be accessed at GoUSIEagles.com.
USI Women’s Basketball Notes
•Eagles earn GLVC road sweep to close out regular season. USI Women’s Basketball closed out the regular season with its third GLVC road sweep of the year as it posted a 72-44 victory over Illinois Springfield and a 75-73 overtime win over McKendree.
• Overtime. USI’s overtime win over McKendree marked the first overtime for the Eagles since defeating Illinois Springfield, 77-75, February 18, 2016.
• Big run. USI’s run to end the first half and begin the third quarter against Illinois Springfield Thursday ended up being a 32-6 outburst. The Eagles held the Prairie Stars to just 1-of-22 (.046) from the field and 0-of-9 from downtown during the 19-minute surge.
• Well balanced. The Eagles had 10 different players score in the win over Illinois Springfield, with three players reaching double-figures and seven players scoring at least five points. They had nine different players scored in the win over McKendree, with six different players scoring at least seven points or more.
• Paint job. USI dominated the inside game against Illinois Springfield, outrebounding the Stars 53-24 and outscoring them 54-14 in the paint.
• Last week’s leaders. Senior guard Alex Davidson averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game to lead the Eagles last week, while senior center Kacy Eschweiler added 12.0 points to go along with her team-best 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Sophomore forward Imani Guy chipped in 10.0 points per outing.
• 20-win plateau. The Eagles have reached the 20-win for the third straight season and 12th in program history. USI has advanced to the NCAA II Tournament 10 of the previous 11 times it has reached the 20-win mark.
• Eagles earn No. 3 seed in GLVC Tournament. With a GLVC Points Rating System (GTPRS) of 3.81, the Eagles earned the No. 3 seed in the GLVC Tournament and are making their seventh straight appearance in the league’s post-season dance. Drury (4.69) grabbed the No. 1 seed, while Lewis (4.28) is the No. 2 seed. Truman State (3.75) is the No. 4 seed, while Maryville (3.56) and Bellarmine (3.00) are the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds, respectively. William Jewell (2.83) and McKendree (2.81) round out the GLVC Tournament qualifiers.
• All-GLVC honorees. USI had three players selected to the All-GLVC team. Sophomore forward Imani Guy earned first-team All-Conference accolades, while senior guard Alex Davidson was named to the second team. Senior center Kacy Eschweiler rounds out the Eagles’ All-Conference contingent after collecting third-team honors for the second straight year. Both Guy and Davidson are on the All-GLVC team for the first time. Senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan was USI’s nominee for the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award.
• Longtime rivals face off in rare post-season matchup. USI and Bellarmine have played each other 74 times throughout the years, but Friday’s meeting marks just the third time the two longtime rivals have met in the post season and just the second time they have faced each other in the GLVC Tournament.
• Eagles against the field. USI is 5-5 against this year’s GLVC Tournament field and is 92-110 all-time. Guy averaged 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the Eagles against this year’s GLVC Tournament field, while junior guard Ashley Johnson chipped in 10.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals.
• Recapping last year’s run to the GLVC title game. The Eagles entered the 2018 GLVC Tournament as the No. 2 seed after winning the GLVC East Division title for the second straight year. USI opened GLVC Tournament play with a 64-54 victory over No. 7 seed William Jewell before defeating No. 3 seed Lewis, 76-68, in the semifinals. The Eagles, however, lost to No. 1 seed Drury, 64-54, in the championship, marking the second time in four years USI lost to the Panthers in the GLVC title game.
• USI eighth in regional rankings. The Eagles dropped one spot to No. 8 in the second of three NCAA II Midwest Region rankings. The GLVC has four teams in this week’s ranking, led by No. 1 Drury and No. 2 Lewis. Truman State is No. 6. The NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament consists of eight teams, three of which will be automatic bids awarded to the GLVC, GLIAC and GMAC. The other five teams will consist of the highest ranked teams in the region.
• Double-figures. USI has had nine different players score in double figures this year and has had eight different players reach double figures in the scoring column multiple times in 2018-19. Four different Eagles have reached the 20-point plateau.
• About Bellarmine. The Knights (15-11, 9-9 GLVC) are the only team outside of Drury to win a GLVC Tournament (2016) title in the last four years and enter this year’s GLVC Tournament as the No. 6 seed after winning seven of their last 10 games.
• Around the corner. NCAA selection Sunday, the Division II version, is Sunday at 10 a.m. on NCAA.com.
• Record book watch. Three players are currently in USI’s record books: –Alex Davidson is 42nd in scoring (638); –Kacy Eschweiler is seventh in blocks (81), is eighth in games played (114); is 16th in rebounding (508) and is tied for 29th in scoring (780); –Mikayla Rowan is 26th in rebounding (400).
• Magic Mark: 75 points. The Eagles are 413-76 (.845) all-time when scoring at least 75 points. USI is 286-27 (.914) since 1996-97 when reaching the 75-point plateau.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
