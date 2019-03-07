Three Eagles net All-League honors in advance of GLVC Tourney

• USI eighth in regional rankings. The Eagles dropped one spot to No. 8 in the second of three NCAA II Midwest Region rankings. The GLVC has four teams in this week’s ranking, led by No. 1 Drury and No. 2 Lewis. Truman State is No. 6. The NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament consists of eight teams, three of which will be automatic bids awarded to the GLVC, GLIAC and GMAC. The other five teams will consist of the highest ranked teams in the region.