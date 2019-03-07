Shyler’s BBQ is closing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A long-time Evansville restaurant is closing its doors.
Shyler’s BBQ will officially close on Sunday.
They posted the announcement on their Facebook page saying, “We want to thank our customers for their patronage. We want to think our staff for their service...We look forward to servicing you over the last few days. Hope to see you all enjoy some great food over the weekend.”
The new Shyler’s opened in 2016 after a fire forced the business to close the doors at the original restaurant in 2012.
