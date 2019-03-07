Shake up in regional rankings lands Eagles at No. 6

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A shakeup in the final regular season NCAA Division II Midwest Region Ranking landed University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball at No. 6 heading into the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament.
The Screaming Eagles (20-8, 13-5 GLVC) moved up two spots to No. 6 and are one of four GLVC teams in the regional rankings. No. 1 Drury University and No. 2 Lewis University held their spots, while Truman State University moved up one spot to No. 5.
No. 3 Grand Valley State University and No. 4 Ashland University, both from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, also held their positions in the latest ranking, as did No. 7 Kentucky Wesleyan College (Great Midwest Athletic Conference).
The big shakeup was with Northern Michigan University (GLIAC), which dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in the final ranking. Michigan Tech University (GLIAC), which defeated the Wildcats to close out the regular season, moved up a spot to No. 8, while Walsh University (GMAC) rounded out the ranking at No. 10.
The NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament is March 15-18 and consists of eight teams—three automatic bids from the GLVC, GLIAC and GMAC as well as at-large teams.
USI, which has an 18-8 Midwest Region record, takes on Bellarmine University in the GLVC Tournament quarterfinals Friday at noon.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
