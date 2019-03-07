Reward fund created for information leading to arrest, conviction in firefighter’s murder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Days after police say no suspect or a person of interest has been identified in the murder of an Evansville firefighter, a reward fund is now in place for anyone who has information leading to an arrest and conviction.
On Thursday, EFD Chief Administrative Officer Mike Larson announced the start of the fund at the Evansville Firefighters Federal Credit Union. Larson states this fund will go to someone who is able to provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in the death of Robbie Doerr.
Chief Larson also added that any unclaimed reward money will go to a college trust fund for Doerr’s granddaughter.
If you would like to contribute to the fund, you can contact the credit union, 812-424-9396.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.