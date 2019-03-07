Rathbone apartments ready for tenants

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on a historic Haynie’s Corner building coming back to life.
It has been sitting vacant since 2017. Now, the new owner’s plans for a revitalized multi-use space are nearly complete.
The sign in front of the Rathbone is new, but it is not the only thing getting a revamp. Just inside the doors are brand new smart apartments ready for you to call home, and we have your exclusive first look inside.
The Rathbone is buzzing with new life. The 32 apartments have Amazon Echo Dots in the living room and bedrooms.
Tenants have voice control over the lighting and the lock.
“You never have to have a key. You can just enter and exit your apartment,” says Rathbone owner Shannon Huffer.
For more peace of mind and safety, an app shows surveillance video.
“The beautiful thing is we put together smart technology with world class cyber security. We don’t want to worry about putting technology into a home that somebody can hack in,” says Miller.
“We’re trying to bring to Evansville what is already occurring in bigger cities, and we thought the city of Evansville could appreciate and actually have fun with at what we feel is a very reasonable price,” says Huffer.
$895 for these two bed, one bath units. Internet speed is adjustable in each.
“This is the type of technology that we’re putting into 2, 3, 4 million dollar homes, not into apartment complexes,” says Miller.
Now that the apartments are ready, the focus shifts to preparing the rest of the historic building for public spaces.
“We want our tenants to be able to have poker night. We want them to have game night. We want to have socialization events within the Rathbone with the goal of by this fall actually having those spaces open with the restaurant/wine bar/meeting events space,” says Huffer.
Applications go live on Monday, and move in could start as early as next week. Huffer plans to be at the Rathbone all next week to answer your questions and show you around.
You can find application information on their website.
