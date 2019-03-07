Poesy Co. Jail receiving nearly $4k per week for housing Sullivan Co. offenders

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - Here at the Posey county jail they have housed inmates from Vanderburgh County for several months, but now they are taking on inmates from Sullivan County and the numbers to house these inmates are in the thousands.
Posey County is now housing 11 level 6 offenders from Sullivan County.
They started doing this last week and at $35 an inmate per day it equates to a little over $4,000 a week. In February alone, the county received a little more than $50,000 for housing Vanderburgh County inmates.
Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says this is greatly beneficial to the county and to maintaining the jail.
“In essence it’s saving the local tax dollars and we’re able to utilize those funds to offset those additional costs that would arise through the fiscal year in the county,” explains Sheriff Latham.
It is important to note that these inmates will not be released here when their time served is up. They will be sent back to Sullivan County.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.