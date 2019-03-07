2 people hospitalized after collision causes vehicle to become airborne

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Two people are hospitalized after a single vehicle wreck on the William Natcher Parkway earlier Thursday.
According to the news release from Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty, officials responded to a wreck around 11:30 a.m. near the Western Kentucky Parkway overpass section of the William Natcher Parkway. The release states the vehicle began to veer into the median before hitting a culvert.
The vehicle became airborne for roughly 70-feet after hitting the culvert, the sheriff states. Once back on the ground, the vehicle appeared to roll several times.
Ohio County Sheriff Beatty says witness statements claim the driver and passenger were “partially ejected during the collision.” According to the release, witness also stated they thought the vehicle was traveling at a safe speed.
The driver of the vehicle of was taken to the Ohio County Hospital, while the passenger was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Hospital.
