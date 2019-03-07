2 people arrested after dogs found living in poor conditions

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing an animal cruelty charge.
Police say six dogs were found at a Johnson Lane home, three of the animals were extremely emaciated and had skin diseases.
According to police, there was no food or water in their bowls and urine and feces were all over the home.
Officers say there have been several calls to the home, but the owners refused to surrender the dogs to animal control.
26-year old Dearion Cabell was arrested on a warrant and an animal cruelty charge. His wife, Tonya Cabell was cited for animal neglect and released.
