Owensboro residential bills expected to go down by 5.8%

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A lower energy bill could be in your future if you’re an Owensboro resident.
The city utility shared it’s plan to help lower customer costs by over 5% by next summer.
Officials with Owensboro Municipal Utilities hope to establish a rate stabilization plan that will decrease rates over the next five years. This is because of the closing of the Elmer Smith Station Power Plant and a new contract with Big Rivers to purchase power.
Officials say customers could expect to see an increase in their base rate, but a decrease in energy and environmental costs that will more than offset the hike.
This is just the first phase of formally introducing this plan. The OMU board still needs to vote on it later this month and then it will go to the Owensboro city commission for two readings.
