Otters announce Otterbelle tryout date

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -In preparation for the upcoming 25th anniversary season, the Evansville Otters have announced the 2019 Otterbelle tryout date.
The Evansville Otters will conduct Otterbelle tryouts on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. Location is to be announced depending on weather for that day.
Tryouts will consist of an interview, and participants will learn and perform a dance routine.
Prospective Otterbelles should wear tryout attire consisting of tennis shoes, shorts or leggings, and a t-shirt.
Evansville natives Lyndsey Morrison (Coach) and Paige Mooney (Assistant Coach) will return to lead the Otters’ on-field promotional team for the 2019 season at Bosse Field.
For questions and information on the Otterbelle tryouts, contact Elspeth Urbina at (812) 435-8686 or via email at eurbina@evansvilleotters.com.
The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.
To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters
