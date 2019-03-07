Not As Cold; Saturday Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After a sunny and quivering start to the week, temps will finally surge above freezing into the lower 40’s. Clouds will thicken up with scattered rain that could mix briefly with snow. Most of the rain will develop late tonight and end early Friday. Low temps will stay above freezing in the mid-30’s. Slightly warmer on Friday as high temps climb into the upper 40’s under cloudy skies. Most of the rain will end in the predawn hours.