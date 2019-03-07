New, cheaper option for dental care now available

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - If you avoid the dentist because you can’t afford it, there’s a new, cheaper option in Evansville.
It’s downtown right inside the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences. This clinic just started seeing patients on Tuesday.
The first two students have already treated about 10 people.
Since it’s run by the Indiana University, it provides care at a reduced rate. The clinic accepts all dental insurance plans, including state-funded plans such as Medicaid and HIP Plus.
You can come here for general services: cleanings, fillings, and extractions. The goal is to get all 14 of these chairs as busy as possible and to keep bringing in more students.
The clinic not only meets a large need in our community, but also gives student dentists the opportunity to master their clinical technique while still working under faculty supervision.
“Anything that the students are doing in the clinic is checked off by licensed dentists and because of that it takes a little longer because they have to stop and go get the doctor to come check their work and that sort of thing so there are multiple checks along the way because they’re not licensed yet, but in a few weeks they will be,” explains Pam Ford, Indiana University School of Dentistry.
Ford says taking care of your teeth is important because they have a significant impact on other areas of your health. The dental clinic is open to anyone within 50 miles.
Location Information:
Indiana University School of Dentistry
Stone Family Center for Health Sciences
515 Walnut Street
Evansville, IN 47706
(812) 909-7007
