New charge filed against wife of slain Evansville firefighter

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An additional charge has been filed against the wife of an Evansville firefighter, who was murdered in the last week of February.
According to court records, a False Informing charge was filed by the plaintiff, the State of Indiana, against Elizabeth Fox-Doerr on Thursday. Formal charges for this misdemeanor will be filed on March 11 during her next court appearance.
Fox-Doerr, who was arrested early Tuesday for Obstruction of Justice, made her first court appearance for that charge on Wednesday.
According to the affidavit, Fox-Doerr erased a call record from her phone prior to calling 911 the night her husband, Robert Doerr, was shot and killed. When she was first interviewed by investigators, Fox-Doerr failed to tell them about the call, police say.
The affidavit says investigators were able to find out about the call by checking with the phone company.
Late Monday, after Doerr’s funeral service, she was interviewed again and admitted to receiving a call before she called 911 to report her husband’s shooting.
On Tuesday, Evansville Police posted on Twitter saying no person of interest or suspect has been identified at this time.
EPD provided an update Wednesday via Facebook Live. Sgt. Jason Cullum says they are in the information gathering process.
He says they have received a lot of information that are not known facts.
“We realize that his loss has touched a lot of people, and a lot of people want answers," says Cullum. "We too want those answers. What we’ve see over the last few days though is a lot of activity on social media with speculation and rumors. What we don’t want is for those rumors and speculation to have a negative impact on the investigation.”
In that Facebook Live, Cullum says detectives are not at a point where they can release the details of what they believe happened. They are asking anyone with information to call police.
The judge found probable cause for Fox-Doerr’s Obstruction of Justice charge and set the court date for filing of felony charges.
With this charge’s connection to Doerr’s murder investigation, prosecutors asked the judge for a high bond amount.
Fox-Doerr’s bond was set at $3,000. She is scheduled to be back in court at 10 a.m. on March 11 for the filing of formal felony charges.
