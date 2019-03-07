Neighborhood Watch: Jasper woman arrested after threatening officers; meet your legislators event

INDIANA (WFIE) - A Jasper woman is facing a long list of charges after allegedly threatening police officers.
According to Jasper police, officers rushed to the Hucks’s convenience store on Third Avenue on a shop-lifting run. Officers say they confronted 38-year-old Tonya Gunn and she pulled a knife.
Gunn refused to drop it so they tased her. When they tried to handcuff her, Gunn attempted to escape out the door.
Among her charges: theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of meth.
A man in Evansville is busted for dealing Marijuana.
Troopers arrested Weidner at his home where they also found 11 guns. He is now facing charges of dealing and possessing marijuana.
One way to fight crime in your neighborhood is to know who represents you in government and get to know them.
The next meet your legislators event is this Saturday, March 9, from 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Evansville Central Library.
