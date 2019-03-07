Names released in Spencer Co. shooting investigation

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - Indiana State Police have released the names of the people involved in the shooting investigation in Spencer County.
ISP says the people involved have been identified as 52-year-old Alan Lee Bennett and 64-year-old Linda F. Bowman.
State police tell us the 911 call came in just after noon Wednesday about shots being fired during a domestic dispute at a home outside Grandview, in the 6200 block of North Highland Road.
We’re told Bennett and Bowman lived together at the home.
Spencer County deputies found Bowman dead inside the home, according to state police.
Troopers tell us Bennett was also flown to a hospital for severe injuries.
We are working to get more information and will update this story when more information becomes available.
