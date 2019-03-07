Lilly King and IU earn invites to NCAA Women’s Championships

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) -Thirteen swimmers from the Indiana University women’s team earned individual qualifying berths to the 2019 NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas on March 221-23, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.
Earning individual berths for the Hoosiers were Bailey Andison, Josie Grote, Christine Jensen, Cassy Jernberg, Lilly King, Shelby Koontz, Bailey Kovac, Mackenzie Looze, Laura Morley, Noelle Peplowski, Christin Rockway, Morgan Scott and Maggie Wallace.
Indiana’s 13 individuals are the third-most of any team in the nation and the most of any Big Ten squad. Only Stanford (18) and Virginia (14) had more individuals invited. Indiana also qualified for four relays. The relay swimmers will be announced later next week.
Along with the swimmers, the IU divers will compete for their places at the NCAA Championships next week at the NCAA Zone C Championships in West Lafayette, Ind. from March 14-16.
Last year at the 2018 NCAA Championships, Indiana finished in eighth place with a total of 169 points. The Hoosiers posted the team's third-straight top-10 finish at the NCAA Championships for the first time since accomplishing the feat from 2008-10. The top-10 finish was the ninth in school history.
Below is a list of the 13 Hoosier swimmers who qualified for individual events at the 2019 NCAA Championships, along with their seeding in each event:
Individuals
Bailey Andison – 200 IM (6th), 400 IM (5th), 200 Breaststroke (25th)
Josie Grote – 400 IM (37th)
Christine Jensen – 200 IM (16th), 100 Butterfly (12th)
Cassy Jernberg – 500 Freestyle (31st), 1,650 Freestyle (10th)
Lilly King – 200 IM (13th), 100 Breaststroke (1st), 200 Breaststroke (1st)
Shelby Koontz – 100 Butterfly (26th)
Mackenzie Looze – 200 IM (28th), 400 IM (22nd)
Laura Morley – 200 Breaststroke (17th)
Noelle Peplowski – 100 Breaststroke (11th), 200 Breaststroke (11th)
Christin Rockway – 400 IM (29th)
Morgan Scott – 100 Backstroke (19th)
Maggie Wallace – 1,650 Freestyle (30th)
Relays
400 Medley Relay – 3:26.60 (2nd)
200 Medley Relay – 1:34.71 (3rd)
200 Freestyle Relay – 1:28.48 (13th)
400 Freestyle Relay – 3:14.32 (12th)
ESPN will provide live linear coverage for both Friday and Saturday finals on ESPNU, as well as digital coverage on ESPN3 for Wednesday and Thursday evening finals. All sessions not part of ESPN’s broadcasts will be streamed live on the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships microsite at https://texassports.com/.
