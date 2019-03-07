Four Eagles named All-GLVC

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Four University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball players were honored with All-Great Lakes Valley Conference recognition in a release by the league office today.
USI senior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) was named to the first team for the third-straight season. Stein, who was named GLVC Player of the Week three times this season, lead the Screaming Eagles with 20.8 points per game, 20.7 points per contest in GLVC play.
The 2018 Division II Bulletin pre-season All-American recently became the third USI player all-time to surpass 2,000 career points and broke his own single-season record with 158 free throws made this year. He also is third all-time in career field goals made, first in free throws made, and fifth all-time in assists.
In 2018-19, Stein is first in the GLVC and 14th nationally in free throws made, while ranking second in the league and 30th in the NCAA Division II in scoring.
USI junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell (Bowling Green, Kentucky) and sophomore forward Emmanuel Little(Indianapolis, Indiana) were named second team All-GLVC. The honor was the first for both players.
Caldwell is second on USI in scoring with 13.4 points per game overall, 13.2 per contest in the league. The junior also is third on the team in rebounding with 4.9 rebounds per game, and tied for second on the squad in steals with 26.
Little, who was named to the GLVC All-Freshman team last year, is third on the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game and leads the Eagles with 7.5 rebounds per contest. The sophomore forward also has a team-high nine double-doubles this season, scoring in double-digits 19 times and grabbing double-digits in rebounds 11 times during 2018-19.
The junior guard, who is USI’s all-time leader in free throws made (395), has moved into the program’s top-five all-time in scoring with 1,473 points. The 2017 Basketball Times Preseason All-American is the 20th Eagle to reach 1,000 career points and just the fifth to reach 1,400 career points.
USI senior forward Jacob Norman (Evansville, Indiana) was named to the GLVC’s All-Defensive team for the first time in his career. The senior forward, who draws some of the toughest defensive assignments each game, is third on the team in rebounding with 4.9 per game and fourth on the team with nine blocked shots. Norman also is averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 assists per contest this year.
The Eagles start post-season play Thursday as the number three seed in the GLVC Tournament and will play sixth-seeded University of Missouri-St. Louis in the 8:30 p.m. game.
The GLVC Tournament, which runs March 7-10, is being played at the Vadalabene Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.