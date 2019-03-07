Four Eagles named All-GLVC

USI senior forward Jacob Norman (Evansville, Indiana) was named to the GLVC’s All-Defensive team for the first time in his career. The senior forward, who draws some of the toughest defensive assignments each game, is third on the team in rebounding with 4.9 per game and fourth on the team with nine blocked shots. Norman also is averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 assists per contest this year.