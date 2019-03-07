First homes on Wyndcrest Drive demolished

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - EMA officials have been working to demolish homes in a flood plane for three years and Thursday was the start of the demolition phase on Wyndcrest Drive .
Andy Ball, Daviess county EMA Director, says a grant from FEMA allowed them to purchase the homes at their full appraisal value.
“This feels good but even better seeing the resident move to a place that is not in the flood plain they’re not having to worry about flood plain insurance," Ball said. "Most of these folks that live down here are older folks so it’ll probably be their forever home.”
The road floods just about every time it rains and has been a major inconvenience for residents. But it's also bittersweet for those moving
“One of the couples has lived here for over 40 years so they’ve been here a lot, they’ve seen their kids raised here, some of their grand kids raised here so it’s kind of bittersweet for them," Ball explained.
Ball said some of the homes will also be demolished by a controlled burn to allow for firefighters to train. He expects all of these homes except one to be demolished by this summer.
