Chatkevicius and Riley recognized as Aces prep for Arch Madness

On Wednesday, Aces players Dainius Chatkevicius and K.J. Riley were honored by the MVC. Chatkevicius was named to the All-Bench Team. The native of Lithuania played in 28 games, with 22 of those coming off the bench. He averaged 6.8 points per game and shot over 50% on the season. Chatkevicius is riding the top streak of his career into St. Louis.