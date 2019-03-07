Belmont’s Muensterman returns to Evansville to help Bears get opening round win

“We get to go practice at Mater Dei and we get to go have a meal with my family so I’m really, really thankful that we won today," Muensterman explains. "We have a lot of work to do though still, but hopefully we can provide some good basketball for everybody here to watch the next couple days. There’s a lot of family that I have here, a lot of people here that can’t necessarily travel down to games a lot and so to be able to bring basketball to them is really, really special to me. I look up in the crowd and just see tons of people that I know, people that I didn’t even know were gonna come and that’s just awesome.”