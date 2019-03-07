Belmont’s Muensterman returns to Evansville to help Bears get opening round win

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Mater Dei grad returns home to help Belmont get the opening round win over Southeast Missouri.
Mater Dei grad, Maura Muensterman stepped out on to her hometown court for the top-ranked Belmont Bears against No. 8 seed Southeast Missouri. The Bruins outlasted the Redhawks, 74-65 to advance to the conference semifinals on Friday.
Muensterman, who had a prolific career as a Mater Dei Wildcat, finished with four points and five rebounds. Not surprisingly, it was a special feeling and atmosphere for Muensterman to back in front of the hometown crowd.
“We get to go practice at Mater Dei and we get to go have a meal with my family so I’m really, really thankful that we won today," Muensterman explains. "We have a lot of work to do though still, but hopefully we can provide some good basketball for everybody here to watch the next couple days. There’s a lot of family that I have here, a lot of people here that can’t necessarily travel down to games a lot and so to be able to bring basketball to them is really, really special to me. I look up in the crowd and just see tons of people that I know, people that I didn’t even know were gonna come and that’s just awesome.”
Up next for the Bears, a Friday semifinal matchup against the winner of Thursday’s game between, Tennessee Tech and Austin Peay.
