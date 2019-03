EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Milder air will stream in through the weekend. Rain will be possible early Friday morning and afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the middle 40s on Friday and then into the low to mid 60s on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday with a few strong to severe storms possible. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the main threats. Near-normal temperatures stick around for Sunday and much of next week.