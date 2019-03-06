7-year-old saves more than 1,000 dogs

7-Year-Old Saves More Than 1,000 Dogs
By Jared Goffinet | March 6, 2019 at 11:08 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 11:08 AM

COLUMBIA CO., GA (WFIE/NBC News Channel) - A 7-year-old boy in Columbia County, Georgia has saved more than 1,000 dogs.

Roman McConn and his mom started Project Freedom Ride to get dogs out of shelters and into new homes.

On Tuesday, they sent 39 dogs to no-kill shelters in New Jersey and New York, so they don’t have to be euthanized.

“I want these dogs to find a brilliant home - a home that they’ll love forever,” said Roman. “Even if your house is full, why put a stop there. If you have 25,000 dogs, adopt 26,000.”

Both transports are expected to be complete by Wednesday afternoon.

