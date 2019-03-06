150-year-old business closing in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Ruby Concrete is ending operations in Madisonville.
According to their website, it’s the fourth oldest, family owned business in Kentucky and the oldest in Hopkins Co.
John Ruby opened their general store in 1869, which evolved into the Ruby Lumber Co. off Railroad Street.
In 1910, Ruby added a finish mill. Back then, a customer could walk in and buy everything they need to build a home for $100.
John Ruby’s grandson, Clyde Ruby, started Ruby Concrete Co. after returning from WWII in 1940.
The business was passed on to Harry Waide, and then to his son Kent Waide.
Evan Gorman spoke with Waide about the closure. He’s working on the story.
