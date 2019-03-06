6 UK wins 80-76 at Ole Miss

Kentucky improves to 25-5 and 14-3 in the SEC, a game behind #5 Tennessee (27-3, 15-2) and a half-game behind #10 LSU (24-5, 14-2). The Vols beat Mississippi State 71-54 tonight. They close out the regular season at Auburn (21-9, 10-7) on Saturday at 12 p.m. LSU is at Florida (17-12, 9-7) tomorrow night and hosts Vanderbilt (9-20, 0-16) on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.