6 UK wins 80-76 at Ole Miss

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #6 Kentucky won 80-76 on Tuesday night at Ole Miss in the Cats final road game of the 2018-19 season.
Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro kept them close in the first half, while PJ Washington battled foul trouble. A Johnson steal and dunk gave the Cats a 33-25 lead, but the Rebels closed the first half on a 14-5 run to take a 39-38 halftime lead.
Washington scored all 13 of his points in the second half. Ole Miss did not have an answer for the sophomore forward in the paint.
The Cats shot 55% from the field for the game and only turned the ball over seven times.
Johnson had a team-high 22 points. Herro added 20, hitting 8 of his 12 field goal attempts. Ashton Hagans made it four Cats in double figures with 10.
Kentucky improves to 25-5 and 14-3 in the SEC, a game behind #5 Tennessee (27-3, 15-2) and a half-game behind #10 LSU (24-5, 14-2). The Vols beat Mississippi State 71-54 tonight. They close out the regular season at Auburn (21-9, 10-7) on Saturday at 12 p.m. LSU is at Florida (17-12, 9-7) tomorrow night and hosts Vanderbilt (9-20, 0-16) on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.
The Cats celebrate “Senior Day” on Saturday at 2 p.m. hosting the Gators.
