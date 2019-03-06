Toyota, Vincennes Univ., WorkOne Southwest announce partnership to fund education program

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - Toyota Indiana is partnering with Vincennes University and WorkOne Southwest to help fund a new high school program.
On Wednesday, the three groups announced the new fund for a high school equivalency program.
A $60,000 grant will be split between Toyota, Vincennes University and WorkOne Southwest so students can work towards getting a high school equivalency without the cost.
Originally, the grant was to be for $40,000, but during Wednesday’s conference Toyota’s Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Reynolds announced an additional $20,000 for the grant from Toyota.
