Toyota, Vincennes Univ., WorkOne Southwest announce partnership to fund education program

Toyota, Vincennes University and WorkOne Southwest announce partnership.
By Jared Goffinet and Joseph Payton | March 6, 2019 at 12:15 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 12:15 PM

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - Toyota Indiana is partnering with Vincennes University and WorkOne Southwest to help fund a new high school program.

On Wednesday, the three groups announced the new fund for a high school equivalency program.

A $60,000 grant will be split between Toyota, Vincennes University and WorkOne Southwest so students can work towards getting a high school equivalency without the cost.

Originally, the grant was to be for $40,000, but during Wednesday’s conference Toyota’s Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Reynolds announced an additional $20,000 for the grant from Toyota.

