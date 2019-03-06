Sunshine With January Temps

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Temps running nearly 25-degrees below normal for early March. Clear and quivering this morning with temps dropping (10-15) above with wind chills near zero. Sunny but cold as high temps only reach the upper 20’s with a stout west wind gusting to 25-miles an hour. The dry weather is affording area rivers to fall sharply for the remainder of the week.
The next potential weather maker will arrive on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, rain could mix with snow as high temps reach the upper 30’s/lower 40’s. Rain likely on Friday as high temps climb into the upper 40’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.