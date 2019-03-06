Stepping toward spring

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Each day will be a bit warmer than the one before as we finish out the week and start the weekend. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 40s and the mid 60′s by Saturday. We may see a few sprinkles or rain showers on Friday, with a better chance for rain and some thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. More typical March weather returns on Sunday, and temperatures will remain near or above normal for the first half of next week.