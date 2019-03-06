Slain firefighter’s wife makes first court appearance after Tuesday arrest

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The wife of a slain firefighter is in court Wednesday.
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who was arrested early Tuesday for Obstruction of Justice, made her first court appearance on Wednesday.
According to the affidavit, Fox-Doerr erased a call record from her phone prior to calling 911 the night her husband, Robert Doerr, was shot and killed. When she was first interviewed by investigators, Fox-Doerr failed to tell them about the call, police say.
The affidavit says investigators were able to find out about the call by checking with the phone company.
Late Monday, after Doerr’s funeral service, she was interviewed again and admitted to receiving a call before she called 911 to report her husband’s shooting.
On Tuesday, Evansville Police posted on Twitter saying no person of interest or suspect has been identified at this time.
The judge found probable cause for her Obstruction of Justice charge and set the court date for filing of felony charges.
With this charge’s connection to Doerr’s murder investigation, prosecutors asked the judge for a high bond amount.
Fox-Doerr’s bond was set at $3,000. She is scheduled to be back in court at 10 a.m. on March 11 for the filing of formal felony charges.
