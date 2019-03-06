Reports: Santa Anita cancels racing indefinitely after 21st horse fatality

Battle of Midway at Churchill Downs in 2017
By Annie Moore | March 5, 2019 at 7:20 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 10:06 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Santa Anita has reportedly canceled all racing at the track indefinitely after another horse died during training on Tuesday.

The LA Times reports Tuesday’s death marked the 21st horse to die at the track since December 26 of last year.

Horse Racing Nation also reports the closure, but says no formal word has come from the track.

4-year-old filly Let’s Light The Way was euthanized after injuring her right front leg during a training run Tuesday.

Racing is canceled through the weekend, including the San Felipe Stakes, in which both of Bob Baffert’s Derby hopefuls Game Winner and Improbable, were set to complete.

The track has not released any information on the future of that race, or when the track will reopen.

