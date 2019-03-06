Police arrest sex offender found traveling on bus with kindergartners in MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - Parents and others are demanding answers in Minnesota after authorities said a registered sex offender snuck onto a bus that took kindergartners on a field trip.
Michael Friedrichs, 61, a registered sex offender, was arrested on Thursday.
He was released from custody, and Minneapolis Police have launched an investigation into his registration violation and his conduct on the bus.
After a day of fun at the Walker Art Center, it was time for the kids to get on the bus and return to Saint Paul.
“Pulled up, we loaded all the kids on, did a count, made sure we had everybody and started down the road,” said Maggie Zimmerman, a chaperone for her daughter’s class field trip.
She said there were two chaperones, a teacher and teacher’s aide on board. A chaperone separated the 26 students on board from the rows of empty seats in the back of the bus.
At first, no one noticed the stranger on board.
“When we got onto 94, our teacher said she saw a man at the back of the bus,” Zimmerman said. “When we looked back again, he popped his head up and popped back down.”
The bus driver told the man to sit up front while she called dispatch.
“During the drive back, he asked to be let off a couple of times, would she pull over and let him off, and she wouldn’t,” Zimmerman said.
Friedrichs was arrested when the bus returned to Chelsea Heights Elementary,
School officials told parents how they believe he got on the bus.
“The school told us the footage from the camera shows him prying open the doors at some previous location prior to getting to the Walker, when the bus driver was off the bus,” Zimmerman said.
The crimes that led to Friedrichs being listed on the registry include engaging in sexual activity with two 15-year-old boys, as well as exposing himself to elementary school children on a Minneapolis school bus in 2011.
He was released from prison in April 2018.
Authorities said he currently lives in downtown Minneapolis homeless shelters.
Zimmerman said she replays what happened over and over in her mind.
“As a chaperone, I felt guilty. Like, why didn’t I walk up and down the bus as soon as I got on it?” she said.
