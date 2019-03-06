OVC tournament kicks off Wednesday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Wednesday will kick off the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville.
Back this year are the food trucks and a beer garden, and more festivities outside the Ford Center.
But, a new event may help high schoolers trying to figure out where to go to school.
Thursday will be the OVC admissions fair. Each school in the conference will have representatives to talk about programs they offer.
“This is a great opportunity for our community to connect with the 12 institutions part of the OVC. Anyone that attends gets a free ticket to the games that evening,” said Eric Marvin, Executive Director of Evansville Sports Corp.
The event is at the Ford Center on Thursday starting at 5:00 p.m.
Tournament plays begins Wednesday.
