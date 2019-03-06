Neighborhood Watch: Social Security scam; OPD investigates robbery

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Kentucky Attorney General’s office is warning of a social security scam spreading across the country.
We know that people in Henderson and Muhlenberg Counties have reported the scam. The caller claims your social security number has been suspended and to use it again you have to verify it.
- The attorney general’s office says to hang up on a caller who asks for you social security number, no matter who they say they are.
- Know that the Social Security Administration would never suspend your social security number.
- Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers use technology to spoof valid phone numbers.
The Owensboro Police Department is working to bust a fraud case.
If you have any information about the suspects, call OPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
Hopkins County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $250 reward for information into this robbery the Ideal Gas Station on Main Street.
It happened back on January 23 and police are still looking for the person who did it. Police say he showed a knife to the cashier and demanded money before running away.
If you know who might be involved give MPD or Crime Stoppers a call.
