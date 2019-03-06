Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center getting major renovation

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The renovation at the Mitchell Memorial cancer center will touch many people you may know, which is why Owensboro Health officials asked current cancer patients what they would like to see improved
“We wanted to hear from them first," Bonnie Roberts the director of the cancer center said. "About what was the things that they would like to see changed in the existing spaces.”
Planning for the renovation took two years. Owensboro Health expects to bring in physician offices from the Breckenridge building to the cancer center to make it easier on patients.
“We’ll just all be closer in proximity but we’ll have better spaces to care for our patients and for our physicians who are leading the cancer team," Roberts said.
The center will also get an expanded pharmacy center to allow for patients to access their drugs quicker.
“We don’t want cancer patients who are dealing with a very serious disease to have to waste time if we can make it more efficient here at the cancer center," Roberts explained.
Roberts said patients also complained about privacy while receiving treatment, so there will be additional larger rooms for patients getting radiation or chemotherapy.
“This is something that we’re doing to improve the quality of care for our patients," Roberts said. "And while it may not affect you as an individual, it might affect someone that you know.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.