Boil advisory lifted in Princeton

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - The boil advisory for residents has been lifted.
According to the Princeton Utilities Department, the precautionary boil advisory was issued for the following areas:
- 400, 500, 600 blocks of West Monroe Street
- West Pinkey Street
- West Mulberry Street
- 500, 600 blocks of West Christian Street
- 300, 400 blocks of South Forth Street
- 600 block of South Second Street
- 500, 600, 700 blocks of South First
- Hall Street
On Wednesday, the boil advisory was lifted.
