Boil advisory lifted in Princeton

Boil advisory lifted in Princeton
By Jared Goffinet | March 1, 2019 at 5:07 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 2:07 PM

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - The boil advisory for residents has been lifted.

According to the Princeton Utilities Department, the precautionary boil advisory was issued for the following areas:

  • 400, 500, 600 blocks of West Monroe Street
  • West Pinkey Street
  • West Mulberry Street
  • 500, 600 blocks of West Christian Street
  • 300, 400 blocks of South Forth Street
  • 600 block of South Second Street
  • 500, 600, 700 blocks of South First
  • Hall Street

On Wednesday, the boil advisory was lifted.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.