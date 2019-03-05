Wife of slain Evansville firefighter arrested

Elizabeth Joanne Fox, 47. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
March 5, 2019 at 7:23 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 7:31 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The wife of slain Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr has been arrested.

According to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail website, 47-year-old Elizabeth Joanne Fox was booked into jail around 5:30 Tuesday morning on an obstruction of justice charge.

Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his Oakley Street home last week. The funeral service for Doerr was held Monday afternoon.

Evansville police say they will be releasing more details about Fox’s arrest later this morning.

