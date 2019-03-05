Slow thaw for the rest of the week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Unseasonably cold air will remain over the Tri-State through Wednesday morning when the low drops to 15 and the high will only reach the mid 30s. By Friday, highs will hit the 50′s and will climb into the 60s over the weekend. We’ll have a chance of rain or wintry mix late Thursday night with rain likely on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday with locally heavy rainfall possible. Rain will taper off on Sunday and highs will remain near 50 through the first half of next week.