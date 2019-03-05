Neighborhood Watch: Owensboro man facing drug trafficking charges, OPD investigating theft

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A young Owensboro man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized guns and more than five thousand pills.
Police made the arrest after searching a home in the 1600 block of Parkdale Drive. Officers say they found seven handguns, two rifles, and two gun silencers.
Police say they also found suspected LSD, meth, and marijuana. And, more than five thousand colorful pills, including xanax and ecstasy.
19-year-old Harley Wallace is facing several trafficking and possession charges.
------------------------------------------
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a theft involving a man and a woman
If you have any information about the suspects, please call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
-----------------------------------------
A Nashville man’s attempt to out run troopers didn’t work out.
State Police say it started when a trooper tried to pull over a driver speeding on Pennyrile Parkway. They say the driver took the Nortonville exit and the chase continued until he crashed about two miles east of Earlington.
Troopers arrested 25-year-old Angelo Gleaves after a brief foot chase.
Turns out, Gleaves was driving a stolen car. He’s facing several charges.
