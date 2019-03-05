Nashville man arrested after Hopkins Co. chase

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - A man from Nashville, TN was arrested after a police chase in Hopkins County.
State police say Monday morning, around 11, a trooper saw a car driving northbound on the Pennyrile Parkway at high speed near the 32 mile marker. The trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver didn’t stop and exited the parkway at the Nortonville exit.
The chase continued until the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Angelo Gleaves, lost control of his car and crashed at the intersection of KY 2171 and Sand Cut Road, about two miles east of Earlington.
KSP says Gleaves got out of his car and tried to run away, but troopers were able to catch him.
State police say they then found out the car Gleaves was driving was reported stolen in Nashville last year.
He was arrested on a long list of charges and taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.
