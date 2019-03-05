Long ball lifts Eagles to split in Florida

USI struck first on an RBI-triple by Johnson in the third inning, but a solo home run in the bottom of the third tied the game at 1-1. Ashland took advantage of a passed ball and a defensive miscue to score a run in the fourth and take a 2-1 lead, but a two-run fifth inning that featured an RBI-single by Johnson and a sacrifice fly by junior pitcher/third baseman Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) put the Eagles up 3-2.