JUST IN: EPD says there’s no person of interest in Doerr murder investigation

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The wife of slain Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr has been arrested.
According to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail website, 47-year-old Elizabeth Joanne Fox was booked into jail around 5:30 Tuesday morning on an obstruction of justice charge.
Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his Oakley Street home last week.
An affidavit says Fox received a phone call just before she called 911 the night Doerr was killed. Police say when investigators first spoke with Fox she didn’t tell them about that call and had deleted the call record from her phone.
PREVIOUS:
The affidavit says investigators were able to find out about the call by checking with the phone company.
Police talked her again Monday night and she admitted to receiving the call. Fox was then arrested on the obstruction charge and taken to jail.
Police haven’t said what the nature of that phone call was.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.