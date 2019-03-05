Gibson Co. wind energy hearing held Tuesday

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - Tuesday, the first hearing was held about the wind energy farms at the Gibson County North Annex.
Representatives from E. ON discussed their plans to potentially build turbines throughout Posey and Gibson County.
E. ON has been working on this project within the Tri-State for a year.
Citizens of the county were given a chance to ask questions about the project and speak their concerns.
“So I figured out that I need to know as much about this as I can. We need to write some ordinances that will help what the citizens want in Gibson County and it’s time to get on board,” said Gerald Bledsoe, Gibson County Commissioner.
E. ON representatives and commissioners plan to have more meetings in the future to discuss the project.
