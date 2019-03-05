Four arrested in connection with large-scale drug trafficking operation

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - Four people are facing charges in connection with a drug investigation in Hopkins County.
It was all part of an investigation that began in January by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Narcotics Unit into a large-scale synthetic marijuana trafficking operation.
Detectives say the investigation centered around Joseph Kimbrew and Dewayne Thompson.
Officials say tips led them to the two men who are accused of distributing synthetic marijuana around the county, even to some juveniles.
Kimbrew was arrested a couple of weeks ago. He’s still in the Hopkins County jail on several charges. Detectives say they found over a half-pound of the drugs at his home on Murray Street, most of it in bags ready to sell.
Kimbrew’s wife, Amber Davis, was also arrested at the same time. She’s facing several charges, but has been released from jail.
Detectives say Kimbrew’s and Davis’ toddler was in the house at the time of the arrest and drugs were found within its reach.
Fast-forward to Monday, detectives saw a man come and go from Thompson’s home on Sugg Street in Madisonville. That’s when they found bags of the synthetic marijuana, pills and lots of money.
Thompson was arrested, along with his girlfriend, Crystal Miller.
Both are facing drug several charges and wanton endangerment.
Small children were also found in the home with drugs within their reach.
Over all, detectives say they collected more than a pound of synthetic marijuana and lots of money.
Officials say it’s still an ongoing case and more arrests are expected.
