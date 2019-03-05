Federal grant money to help Sebree replace aging wastewater lines

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - The City of Sebree is getting nearly $1 million in federal money for an infrastructure project through the Department for Local Government.
The community development block grant will help replace aging wastewater lines.
The original lines were put in decades ago back in 1964 and they have gone far beyond their intended life expectancy.
As it ages, the system becomes more vulnerable to pipe failure so new lines mean lowering the public health risk and possible environmental damage associated with sewer overflows.
DLG announced Sebree will be given more than $910,000 in block grant money for the upgrades. This allows the city to replace 8,900 linear feet of existing clay pipe, and manholes, plus add new PVC lines to four new customers.
Representative Jim Gooch describes this is a critical project, which brings relief to homes affected by sewer overflows and improving service for hundreds.
Senator Robby Mills also weighs in, saying he’s appreciative of these grant funds because without it the city would have to rely more heavily on ratepayers to fund the improvements.
In addition to the block grant, the city also locked down a more than quarter million grant and $683,000 loan.
Both of them came from the US Department of Agriculture’s office of Rural Development.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.