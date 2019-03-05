Eagles start post-season play Thursday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team tips off post-season play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the Vadalabene Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Illinois. The third-seeded Screaming Eagles (21-7) start posts-season play against sixth-seeded University of Missouri-St. Louis (20-8).
In addition to USI and UMSL, the lower half of the GLVC Tournament bracket includes second-seeded and 13th-ranked Bellarmine University (23-4) and seventh-seeded Rockhurst University (17-11). The winners advance to the semifinals Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The upper half of the GLVC Tournament bracket includes 19th-ranked and top-seeded Lewis University (23-4), fourth-seeded University of Indianapolis (19-9), fifth-seeded Drury University (19-10), and eighth-seeded Truman State University (14-14). Game time for UIndy and Drury is noon Thursday, while the Lewis-Truman contest is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
The GLVC Tournament continues with the semifinals Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. The championship game is slated for 1 p.m. Sunday.
Live coverage of USI’s games in the GLVC Tournament, including live statistics and audio/video broadcasts are available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard over the airwaves on ESPN 97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 18 Quick Notes:
GLVC First Round: The Screaming Eagles are 37-12 all-time versus the Tritons after falling on the road to UMSL, 73-61, during the regular season. Senior guard Alex Stein led USI with 17 points, while junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell and sophomore guard Mateo Rivera followed with 11 points each.
USI versus UMSL in the GLVC Tournament. USI won the only meeting with UMSL in the GLVC Tournament, posting a 2005 first-round win, 93-63, on its way to the GLVC Championship at Roberts Stadium in Evansville, IN.
USI versus its half of the bracket. The Eagles are 2-2 in 2018-19 and 106-57 all-time versus the lower half of the GLVC Tournament bracket. USI is 37-12 overall and 0-1 in 2018-19 versus UMSL; 51-43 overall and 1-1 in 2018-19 against second-seeded Bellarmine University; and 18-2 overall and 1-0 in 2018-19 versus seven-seeded Rockhurst University. USI split with Bellarmine, falling at the PAC, 92-80, and winning in Knights Hall, 80-76; and won the only meeting with Rockhurst on the road, 78-59.
USI versus the upper half of the bracket. USI is 3-3 in 2018-19 and 121-63 all-time versus the upper half of the GLVC Tournament bracket. The Eagles are 46-27 overall and 0-2 in 2018-19 versus top-seeded Lewis University; 6-2 all-time and 1-0 against eighth-seeded Truman State University; 58-22 overall and 2-0 in 2018-19 versus fourth-seeded University of Indianapolis; and 11-12 all-time and 0-1 in 2018-19 against fifth-seeded Drury University.
USI leaders vs. the GLVC Tournament Quarterfinal field. USI was led against the GLVC Tournament quarterfinal field by senior guard Alex Stein, who averaged 20.7 points per game versus the seven teams, while sophomore forward Emmanuel Little and junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell posted 11.5 points and 11.3 points per contest, respectively. Little also averaged a team-best 7.2 rebounds against the tournament field.
USI and Rodney Watson in the GLVC Tournament. USI Head Coach Rodney Watson has led the Eagles to two GLVC championships (2012, 2014) and four of the last seven GLVC Tournament championship games (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014) since taking the helm in 2009-10. USI also is 13-6 in the GLVC Tournament under Watson.
USI has won four GLVC Tournament crowns. The Eagles have won the GLVC Tournament title four times since the creation of the tournament in 1998 (2005, 2007, 2012, 2014).
GLVC Championships for USI. The Eagles have won the GLVC men’s basketball championship 12 times since the start of the league in 1979. USI took the regular season championship eight times before the GLVC began deciding the league’s top team in the conference tournament in 2002.
USI on neutral court in GLVC Tournament. On a neutral court in the GLVC Tournament, USI is 25-12 in 15 different tournaments.
USI at the Vadalabene Center. USI was 13-7 all-time at the Vadalabene Center (includes 2018 GLVC Tournament and games versus former GLVC member Southern Illinois University Edwardsville between 1984 and 2008).
Eagles at neutral sites in 2018-19. USI is 4-1 at neutral sites in 2018-19 and led by senior guard Alex Stein with 23.4 points per game. Junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell follows with 11.8 points per contest, while senior guard Nate Hansen and sophomore forward Josh Price round out the double-digit averages with 10.8 points and 10.4 points per contest.
USI rose in 2nd MW Region Poll. USI rose to fourth in the second NCAA Division II Midwest Region Poll of 2018-19. The top eight teams receive invitations to the NCAA Division II Tournament, scheduled for March 16-19. The second regional poll includes: 1. Lewis; 2. Bellarmine; 3. University of Findlay; 4. USI; 5. Ashland University; 6. Indianapolis; 7. Ferris State University; 8. Northern Michigan University; 9. Hillsdale College; 10. Drury University. The next poll is due out March 6.
Stein named CoSIDA Academic All-District. USI senior guard Alex Stein was named CoSIDA Academic All-District for the third-straight season, the only USI men’s basketball player to receive this award.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.