Eagles start post-season play Thursday

USI versus its half of the bracket. The Eagles are 2-2 in 2018-19 and 106-57 all-time versus the lower half of the GLVC Tournament bracket. USI is 37-12 overall and 0-1 in 2018-19 versus UMSL; 51-43 overall and 1-1 in 2018-19 against second-seeded Bellarmine University; and 18-2 overall and 1-0 in 2018-19 versus seven-seeded Rockhurst University. USI split with Bellarmine, falling at the PAC, 92-80, and winning in Knights Hall, 80-76; and won the only meeting with Rockhurst on the road, 78-59.