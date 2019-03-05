Bright Skies But Cold

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Temps running nearly 25-degrees below normal for early March. Clear and quivering this morning with temps dropping (10-15) above with wind chills near zero. Mostly sunny but cold as high temps only reach the upper 20’s with a stout west wind gusting to 25-miles an hour. The dry weather is affording area rivers to fall sharply for the remainder of the week.