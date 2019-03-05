Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A number of outstanding performances were turned in on the high school hardwood last week, but these four performances stood out above all:
- Trent Arnold - Tell City - 19 points to help the Marksmen capture the sectional title against Mater Dei.
- Cade Graham - Memorial - 26 points, four rebounds, two assists in sectional semifinal round win against Bosse.
- Noah Hupmann - Day School - 19 points, 10 rebounds, nine blocks, four assists in win against Northeast Dubois.
- Kenny White - Madisonville - 27 points, 17 rebounds, six assists en route to 2nd Regional Championship for the Maroons.
