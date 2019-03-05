Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees

Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees
By Jared Goffinet | March 4, 2019 at 6:30 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 7:24 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A number of outstanding performances were turned in on the high school hardwood last week, but these four performances stood out above all:

  • Trent Arnold - Tell City - 19 points to help the Marksmen capture the sectional title against Mater Dei.
  • Cade Graham - Memorial - 26 points, four rebounds, two assists in sectional semifinal round win against Bosse.
  • Noah Hupmann - Day School - 19 points, 10 rebounds, nine blocks, four assists in win against Northeast Dubois.
  • Kenny White - Madisonville - 27 points, 17 rebounds, six assists en route to 2nd Regional Championship for the Maroons.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.