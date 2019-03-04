Union Co. Public Schools closed rest of the week

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - All Union County Public Schools are closed for the rest of the week because of high levels of sickness within their student body and staff.
According to their Facebook page, they are using this time to clean their buildings to prevent spreading illnesses such as strep and the flu.
All extracurricular activities both in, and outside their facilities will also be canceled for the rest of the week.
They say Tuesday and Wednesday will count as “sick days” for rest and recuperation, and Thursday and Friday will be “NTI Brave Days” used to complete schoolwork from home.
School will be back in session next Monday, March 11. They say that next Friday, March 15 was supposed to be a non-school day, but Union County Public Schools will now be in session that day as a make-up day.
