Three Hoosiers earn All-Big Ten Honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WFIE) -Redshirt junior guard Ali Patberg, sophomore guard Jaelynn Penn and redshirt junior forward Brenna Wise have all earned All-Big Ten honors from the league’s coaches and media, announced on Monday.
The Hoosiers land three on the All-Big Ten teams for the second time in three seasons with three players earned honors in the 2016-17 season (Tyra Buss (1st Team), Amanda Cahill (2nd Team) and Alexis Gassion (HM)).
Patberg earns a spot on both the coaches and media All-Big Ten Second Team. Penn is a coaches All-Big Ten Second Team honoree and an honorable mention selection from the media. Wise earns a spot on the media’s All-Big Ten Honorable Mention squad while also being named Indiana’s Big Ten Sportsmanship award winner.
Patberg has played and started in 27 games, averaging 15.5 points per game (seventh in the Big Ten) along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. She was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll three times and has scored 20 points in nine games. The Columbus, Ind. native has scored in double figures in 21 games in her first season in Cream and Crimson. At the line, Patberg is one of IU’s best, shooting 79.4 percent. She dished out a career-high 13 assists, the second most in a single game, and has two double-doubles on the season. Patberg scored a season-high 30 points in the win at Wake Forest.
Penn, who was a Big Ten All-Freshman last season, earns a place on the coaches All-Big Ten Second Team and Honorable Mention from the media. The Louisville, Ky. native averages 14.0 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game and shoots 41.3 percent from the floor. The Hoosiers’ leader in 3-pointers made, Penn has connected on 49 triples this season and shoots 34.3 percent from long range. Overall, Penn has scored in double figures in 24 games including the last 18 straight. She set a new career-high 28 points in the win over Michigan and came up big beyond-the-arc at UCLA and against No. 15 Michigan State.
Wise earns a place on the media’s Big Ten media’s honorable mention team as she has averaged 12.7 points and a team-high 7.0 rebounds per game. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native leads the Big Ten in free throw percentage by going 92.7 percent from the free throw line (101-for-109), shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from the 3-point line. She has a team-high four double-doubles on the season.
The No. 10 seed Hoosiers will face No. 7 seed Minnesota on Thursday night in the Big Ten Tournament. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
