Three Hoosiers earn All-Big Ten Honors

Patberg has played and started in 27 games, averaging 15.5 points per game (seventh in the Big Ten) along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. She was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll three times and has scored 20 points in nine games. The Columbus, Ind. native has scored in double figures in 21 games in her first season in Cream and Crimson. At the line, Patberg is one of IU’s best, shooting 79.4 percent. She dished out a career-high 13 assists, the second most in a single game, and has two double-doubles on the season. Patberg scored a season-high 30 points in the win at Wake Forest.