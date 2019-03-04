Superintendents voice concerns over House Bill 205

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Nine superintendents across western Kentucky joined together in Daviess County, while others in the state did the same.
“We would like to be in a position where we’re advocating for the things that we need instead of trying to prevent the things that are harmful to us," Matt Robbins superintendent of Daviess County Public Schools said. "And that’s the position that we find ourselves and one that we would like to correct moving forward.”
House Bill 205 would allow for tax breaks for those that would donate to scholarship funds. But private and public schools disagree on where those donations come from.
“This is a bill that will redirect public dollars to private sources," Dr. Nick Brake the superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools said.
“This process helps everybody," Tom Lilly the president of Owensboro Catholic Schools said. "It does not reduce any dollars to the public school system. It just serves more children.”
No matter the argument, both school systems agree that it’s important for parents to have a choice on where their child goes to school. Owensboro Catholic officials tell us about 40 percent of their families earn less than $50,000.
“Just get over that hurdle," Sara Guth the principal of Owensboro Catholic Middle School said. "Just get that last little hump to be able to afford Catholic education. It does not pay completely for someone to send their children here.”
But public school officials tell us they don't think these scholarships would be a big help.
“Well it doesn’t seem realistic to me," Kyle Estes the Superintendent of Hancock Schools said. "And in my mind it’s a bill if passed that will widen the gap between the have’s and the have not’s.”
But for both sides, they just want the best for their students.
“You know, educators being fiercely protective of their own students,” Guth said. "And we all can understand that.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.